Veeam正在对其中国大陆业务进行变更。此次变更建立在双方长期合作的基础之上，涵盖销售、市场及客户服务职能，进一步强化对客户和合作伙伴的支持。
伟仕佳杰是中国备受认可的企业，拥有逾9,000家渠道合作伙伴的强大网络，并在管理独家技术合作方面积累了丰富经验。
自即日起，伟仕佳杰将作为Veeam产品及服务的唯一总分销商，通过本地化服务模式提供Veeam Data Platform及Veeam Kasten，涵盖咨询、方案设计、部署、交付及持续技术支持。
中国大陆客户将持续受益于本地化专业支持、快速响应的技术服务，以及对本地操作系统和云平台兼容性的持续投入。
Important update regarding Veeam’s operations in Mainland China.
Veeam is transitioning its operations in Mainland China. This builds on our long-standing partnership and includes sales, marketing and customer service functions, strengthening support for customers and partners
VSTECS is a highly regarded organization in China, with a robust network of more than 9,000 channel partners and extensive experience managing exclusive technology partnerships.
Going forward, VSTECS will be the sole distributor of Veeam products and services, including the Veeam Data Platform and Veeam Kasten, through a localized service model covering advisory, solution design, deployment, delivery, and ongoing support.
Customers in Mainland China will continue to benefit from localized expertise, responsive technical support, and continued investment in compatibility with local operating systems and cloud platforms.