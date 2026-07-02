Important update regarding Veeam’s operations in Mainland China.

Veeam is transitioning its operations in Mainland China. This builds on our long-standing partnership and includes sales, marketing and customer service functions, strengthening support for customers and partners

VSTECS is a highly regarded organization in China, with a robust network of more than 9,000 channel partners and extensive experience managing exclusive technology partnerships.

Going forward, VSTECS will be the sole distributor of Veeam products and services, including the Veeam Data Platform and Veeam Kasten, through a localized service model covering advisory, solution design, deployment, delivery, and ongoing support.

Customers in Mainland China will continue to benefit from localized expertise, responsive technical support, and continued investment in compatibility with local operating systems and cloud platforms.